Train hits youth while making ‘reel’ at railway track near Kazipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Kazipet Government Railway Police said that Akshay along with two of his friends were doing a video reportedly for a mobile app when the train coming to Warangal from Balharshah hit him.

Hanamkonda: A video-crazy teenager suffered serious injuries when a train hit him while he was shooting for a video on the railway tracks at the Waddepally tank near the Kazipet railway station here on Sunday. The injured is Ch Akshay Raj (17), son of Ravinder, an Intermediate first year student from Waddepally in the city.

He was rushed to the government-run MGM Hospital by the railway police in an ambulance after the incident. Later, he was later shifted to a private hospital by his relatives. Doctors said that he suffered fractures in a leg and also sustained injuries on the face. He is said to be out of danger.

Kazipet Government Railway Police said that Akshay along with two of his friends were doing a video reportedly for a mobile app when the train coming to Warangal from Balharshah hit him. “He was walking along the track closely when the train was coming. And he was hit by the engine of the train,” said a gangman of the railways who was working on the tracks when the incident took place.

“Though he was warned to move away from the train by his friends, and other gangmen, he did not heed to their warnings,” said the gangman. The railway police are advising the youth not to take videos on the railway tracks as they might lose their precious lives in the accidents. Railway police have registered a case and are investigating it.

Watch: