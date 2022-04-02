Agile security agency blacklisted holding it responsible for rat biting incident at MGM Hospital

Warangal: MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar here on Saturday blacklisted the Agile Security Forces Private Limited for its failure in maintaining proper sanitary conditions at the hospital. As a patient was bitten by rats in the RICU on Thursday and subsequently died at NIMS, Hyderabad on Saturday, the hospital management has taken this decision.

The Agile Security agency was entrusted with taking care of sanitation, security, patient care and pest control at this government run hospital as it was awarded a contract. The agency was issued notices twice- on February 2, 2022 and March 15, 2022- to rectify the problem, but no steps were taken by the agency, according to the Superintendent.

“Hence, we are blacklisting the Agency for not fulfilling the MoU clause of tender, 6.2.1 (pest control , rodent control, and termite treatment works),” the Superintendent added. A copy of the memo was also sent to the Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad.

