8 shops fined for selling banned polythene covers under GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Warangal: Enforcement team aimed at checking use of banned plastic under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits has raided 19 shops from Adalath Centre in Hanamkonda to Madikonda here on Thursday, and imposed a fine of Rs 8100 on the shop owners of eight shops.

In a press note, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Gnaneshwar has urged the shop owners, vendors and others not to use the single-use plastic as the Centre had banned it. “Our special teams led by Sanitary Inspectors continue to inspect and raid the shops and commercial establishments to check the single-use plastic,” he said, and others also appealed to the people to use jute, paper and other eco-friendly bags to carry the Kirana items and other goods.

Sanitary Inspectors Ravinder Yadav, Karunkar, staff members Yasin, Avinasha, Subhadra, Priyanka and others participated in the raids.