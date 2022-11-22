Karimnagar: Venkateshwara Swamy brahmotsavam to be held from Jan 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Karimnagar: The sixth annual brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy will be conducted at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here from January 27 to February 2 next year.

Announcing this to the media at the temple on Tuesday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the brahmotsavam would begin on January 27 with an ‘ankurarpana’ and other rituals.

The second day would have ‘yagashala’ entry, ‘agni pratistha’, ‘purnahuti’, ‘dwajarohanam’, ‘suryaprabha vahana seva’, ‘bheri puja’, ‘nitya purnahuthi’, ‘baliharana’ and ‘chandraprabha vahana seva’.

On January 30, Lord Venkateshwara Swamy kalyanotsavam and Garuda seva would be performed. ‘Hanumath vahana seva’, and ‘simha vahana seva’ would be conducted on January 31.

On February 1, pushpayagam, dwadasharadana, and others would be organised. On the last day, a shobha yatra would be taken out. As a prelude to the brahmotsavam, the temple authorities would conduct various pujas from January 23 to 26.

The Minister said a cultural rally would start from Markfed grounds to the temple on February 2. Besides daily annadanam, there would be cultural programmes by popular artists in the evening.

There would also be distribution of 10,000 laddus secured from TTD and ‘akshinthalu’. Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.