Training classes on new criminal laws for police commence in Kothagudem

The SP said the new laws which would come into force from July 1 would replace the earlier criminal laws, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 08:10 PM

Kothagudem: Training classes for police on three new criminal laws- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita-2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 commenced in the district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju inaugurated the classes for police officers and personnel of Kothagudem sub-division organised by Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahaman at Singareni Women’s College.

He said that in the three new criminal laws many new provisions have been incorporated in accordance with contemporary times and technologies in use.

The new laws focus more on making criminals punishable and providing justice to victims by speedy justice, strengthening the judiciary and court management system. Rohith Raju briefly explained the practical use of new criminal laws and the crimes that were happening in the society. The role of police department was very important in implementing the new and amended laws.

The training classes would be conducted in a phased manner across the district with the officers who have been trained in these laws, the SP said. DSP Rahaman, trainee ASP Vikrant Singh, DCRB DSP Mallaiah Swamy and others were present.