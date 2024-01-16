Training for aspiring film actors, craftsmen on Jan 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Mancherial: Both Telangana State Language and Cultural department and Telugu TV Writers Association jointly will organise a training programme for aspiring actors and craftsmen in Mancherial on January 20.

In a press statement, Mancherial district cultural association president Kommera Vishweshwara Sharma and general secretary Anthadupula Nagaraju said that noted Television actor Nagabala Suresh, film director VN Aditya, writer Thotapalli Sainath, director Danda Naik, screenwriter Shrisailam Murthy and many others would attend the programme. They advised the youngsters and interested persons to utilise the opportunity.

The aspirants are advised to contact Vishweshwara Sharma on 94400 62158 and Nagaraju on 94400 01886, vice president Naresh on 944 04 45927 to know more about the event.