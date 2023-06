Trains cancelled, diverted due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Many trains have been cancelled due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division.

The trains being cancelled on Saturday are no. 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar o­n Saturday, 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad, 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express leaving Howrah, 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, journey commencing o­n Saturday, the 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express, and the 12666 Kanyakumari-Howrah express leaving Kanyakumari on Saturday.

Also, train No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on Saturday will be diverted via Kharagpur-Tata-Rajkharsawan-Dangoaposi-Nayagarh Town-Jakhapura.

