TGSPDCL reacts to Medak farmers protest over power outage

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 09:10 PM

Farmers blocked traffic on NH-161 at Gollakunta Thanda in Alladurgam mandal of Medak district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Reacting to a news report on farmers blocking the NH-161 at Gollakunta Thanda in Alladurgam mandal on Saturday, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) on Sunday refuted the allegations levelled by the farmers that unscheduled power cuts were being imposed in Gollakunta Thanda.

Power supply to Gollakunta Thanda is being extended from the 11KV Chilver feeder originating from the 33/11KV Alladurg Substation, and there are no unscheduled power cuts as wrongly alleged in the article, the TGSPDCL Chief Engineer (O&M) said in a statement here. However, the official admitted that on July 12 at 8.30 pm, the 11KV Chilver feeder tripped during heavy gale and wind when four large trees fell on the feeder. The trees were promptly cleared, and power was restored by 11.12 pm. In the past month, there have been only four interruptions due to severe weather conditions in Gollakunta Thanda, all of which were promptly attended to, the official said.

Interestingly, even while admitting that there were power supply disruptions in the village, the official said Gollakunta Thanda had about 40 households that were directly tapping electricity from electrical lines passing over. “This amounts to power theft and carries risks of tripping, breakdowns, and electrical accidents,” the official said, adding that the residents were advised to obtain proper service connections and register under the Gruha Jyothi scheme for free electricity up to 200 units.

However, despite the efforts made by the discom in maintaining uninterrupted supply and urging the consumers of the village to have proper connections and join Gruha Jyothi scheme, they had availed authorised power connections till date, the official added.

On Saturday, the farmers in the village had accused electricity officials of imposing unscheduled power cuts in their village and staged a protest blocking the traffic on NH-161. Farmers from the village had alleged that thieves took away four goats of a farmer in the village on Friday when there was a power cut. They had also alleged that officials were not responding to their complaints.