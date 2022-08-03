Transport department announces vacancies

Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Job opportunities galore for unemployed youth and government job aspirants in the State with the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) notifying 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector vacancies in the Transport department. Of the total announced vacancies, 54 vacancies are in multi-zone-I and 59 in multi-zone-II.

The application process will begin on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in on August 5 with the last date to submit applications being September 5.

Before applying, candidates should first register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC’s website. Those who have registered in OTR already can apply by logging in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.

The applicant must hold a degree in mechanical engineering or automobile engineering or equivalent qualification of a recognised university in the country or a diploma in automobile engineering (three-year course) awarded by any institution recognised by the Central or State government approved by the AICTE. The applicant must also hold a valid driving licence authorised to drive heavy motor vehicles (transport vehicles). Candidates should satisfy physical requirements as well.

Selection is based on the marks obtained in the written examination (objective type) conducted in the CBRT/OMR mode besides fulfilment of physical requirements.

The written examination which is likely to be held in the month of November comprises paper-I (general studies and general abilities) to be held in English and Telugu languages, and paper II (automobile engineering-diploma level) will be conducted in English only.

The paper-I will have 150 questions for a total of 150 marks and a duration of 150 minutes. In the case of paper II, there will be 150 questions for a maximum of 300 marks with a duration of 150 minutes.

The paper-I syllabus will cover topics-current affairs – regional, national and international, international relations and events, general science; India’s achievements in science and technology, environmental issues; disaster management – prevention and mitigation strategies, economic and social development of India and Telangana, physical, social and economic geography of India, physical, social and economic geography and demography of Telangana, socio-economic, political and cultural history of modern India with special emphasis on Indian national movement, socio-economic, political and cultural history of Telangana with special emphasis on Telangana Statehood movement and formation of Telangana State, Indian Constitution; Indian political system; governance and public policy, social exclusion; rights issues such as gender, caste, tribe, disability, etc., and inclusive policies, society, culture, heritage, arts and literature of Telangana, policies of Telangana State, logical reasoning; analytical ability and data interpretation and basic English (class x standard).

The paper-II syllabus covers topics like thermal engineering and automobile power plants, automobile chassis, body and transmission system, automobile servicing and maintenance, automobile electrical systems, motor transport organisation and industrial management and entrepreneurship, special purpose vehicles and basic hydraulics, engineering mechanics and strength of materials, machine design and engineering materials and production technology.