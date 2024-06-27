Auto rickshaw union leader attacks Joint Commissioner of Transport dept in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner of Transport Department, Ramesh was allegedly attacked by an auto rickshaw union leader at his chamber in Khairatabad on Thursday.

The official was in his chamber when auto rickshaw union leader Amanullah Khan barged in and picked up an argument with him over some auto rickshaw drivers related issue. He then attacked the official following which the staff rushed in and rescued him.

On information, the Khairatabad police rushed to the spot and took Amanullah Khan into custody. He was shifted to the police station and a case registered.