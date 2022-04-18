Transport Minister Puvvada to present 1 kg gold to Yadadri temple on Tuesday

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar would present one kilogram of gold to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Tuesday.

In a statement here on Monday he informed that he was presenting gold on behalf of Khammam people for gold plating of the temple Vimana Gopuram, following a call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During early hours on Tuesday the minister and his wife would perform ‘Samprokshanam puja’ to the gold at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Khammam and later in the day they would present the gold to Yadadri temple to celebrate the minister’s birthday.

Ajay Kumar hailed the Chief Minister as a great philosopher who adds spirituality to development and strives for community building. Chandrashekhar Rao would go down in history for his efforts in rebuilding the great temple in a grand manner.

He said he was happy to donate a kilo of gold on behalf of the people of Khammam district. He wished that the blessings of Lord Narasimha would always be upon the people of Khammam district and Telangana.

