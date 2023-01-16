Treat animals with compassion: Nizamabad AC urges people

He asked officials to organize essay writing and debate competitions for the students on the welfare of animals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

He asked officials to organize essay writing and debate competitions for the students on the welfare of animals.

Nizamabad: Additional Collector Chandrasekhar has urged people to treat animals with compassion and respect. Speaking after releasing leaflets brought out on the occasion of the animal protection fortnight programme here on Monday, Chandrasekhar said such programmes help in creating awareness among people, especially children about animal care. He said human beings should learn to co-exist with the animals. “It is our moral duty to see that the animals are treated humanely and with compassion,”he said.

He asked officials to organize essay writing and debate competitions for the students on the welfare of animals. He said the Animal Welfare Fortnight is celebrated every year from January 14 to 30 to create awareness in the civic society to create awareness to treat all animal life with respect, kindness and compassion. During the fortnight, various programmes would be organized at the departmental level with a view to inculcate love and kindness towards animals, he informed.

Additional collector Chitra Mishra, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department Jagannathachari and other senior officials were present.