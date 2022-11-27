TSPSC lines up series of job notifications for December

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 11:32 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: The month of December is all set to usher in glad tidings for the unemployed youth and government job aspirants as the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has lined up a series of job notifications.

With the Finance department according approval for recruitment, the TSPSC is working out to issue job notifications for 726 Group-II, 1,373 Group-III and 9,168 Group IV vacancies in the month of December. The number of vacancies in the Group-III services might go up as the State government has recently added new posts to the Group II, III and IV services.

According to the amendment made to the GO No.55, six new posts were added to Group-II, two categories of posts were added to Group-III services and four categories of posts were included in the Group-IV services.

Earlier, the Finance department had permitted for recruitment to 663 Group-II vacancies. However, these posts went up to 726 due to addition of new posts to Group-II services. Similarly, the number of posts to be recruited under the Group-III services might go up.

Speeding up the process of issuance of notification and commencing the recruitment, the TSPSC is holding a series of meetings with different department officials starting Monday. TSPSC Chairman Dr. B Janardhan Reddy and Secretary Anita Ramachandran have convened a meeting with about 30 departments regarding the Group IV recruitment, on Monday.

“Roster points, indents, reservation etc., related to the Group II, III and IV services recruitment will be discussed at length. In all, meetings will be conducted with 94 departments in about three to four days. Notifications for the Group II, III and IV will be issued in December,” sources said.

So far, out of 80,039 vacancies that were announced for recruitment, the Finance department has accorded permission for recruitment to 61,804 vacancies and the rest 18,235 vacancies will also get clearance soon.

The last Group-II notification was issued in 2015 where the recruitment was conducted for a total of 1,032 vacancies. Likewise, the 1,521 vacancies were recruited under the Group-IV in the past.