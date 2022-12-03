Harish Rao demands Centre to release white paper on employment notifications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating the Nizampet Mandal office in Sangareddy District on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has demanded the Centre to release a white paper on employment notifications issued by the union government during the last eight years.

Speaking after inaugurating the Tahsildar’s Office and laying the foundation for a Primary Health Centre building at Nizampet, the newly created mandal in the district on Saturday, the Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power by promising to employment to two crore youth every year. The Centre should have issued notifications for 16 crore jobs so far.

However, the Centre had failed to keep its promises on this part. On the other hand, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had recruited over 1.5 lakh employees into State government services besides taking up the recruitment of over 90,000 posts during the same period, he said.

The BJP went for demonetisation to control the black money, but failed to keep its promise. Saying that the Centre made people to open Jan Dhan accounts to deposit lakhs of rupees in each of individual accounts, the Minister said that the BJP-led Centre had done nothing so far.

Accusing the union government of holding of over Rs 30,000 crore funds to Telangana for refusing to install electricity meters to pumpsets, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao refused to budge to the Centre”s pressure. He said the TRS government would provide free round the clock power to farmers at any cost.

The TRS government had changed the face of Narayankhed Assembly constituency besides creating Nizampet Mandal, the 28th Mandal. The Minister, who laid a foundation for construction of the PHC building, said a hospital would be built with an outlay of Rs 2 crore.

Elaborating various welfare schemes undertaken by the State government in Narayankhed Constituency, Rao said the fields of Narayankhed area would be irrigated with Godavari water by completing Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects soon.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MLA M Bhupal Reddy,Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha and others were present.