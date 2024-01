Trending News Today: Chandigarh Mayor Elections, Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Report, US Counter-ISIS Mission

Today’s Trending News includes Chandigarh mayoral polls today, AIM dissatisfaction with the ASI report study in Gyanvapi mosque, and US plans of war in their counter-ISIS mission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 12:20 PM

Today’s Trending News includes Chandigarh mayoral polls today, AIM dissatisfaction with the ASI report study in Gyanvapi mosque, and US plans of war in their counter-ISIS mission.