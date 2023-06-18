Trial run of Kaleshwaram package 9 second pump conducted successfully

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 AM, Sun - 18 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: The trial run of the second pump constructed in Package-9 of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was successfully conducted in the wee hours on Sunday.

The second pump (30MW x 2nos), underground pump house, was successfully operated for one hour from 12.40 am to 1.40 am and water was reley into the Malkapeta reservoir.

With this, the trial wet run of both pumps was completed successfully. It may be recalled here that the trial run of the first pump was carried out on May 23.

This will facilitate pumping of Godavari River water from Mid Manair Dam to the Upper Manair Dam via Malkapeta reservoir and Singa Samudram tank.

Engineer in Chief N Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, Elevation Consultant Penta Reddy, Transco Director Surya Prakash and others meticulously oversaw the trial run operations, ensuring seamless execution. Package-9 Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy coordinated the trial run successfully. Collector Anurag Jayanthi frequently enquired about the trial run.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness over the successful trial run of the two pumps.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to inaugurate the project shortly, irrigation department officials have kept the project ready for inauguration by completing the trial run of the two pumps.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.504 crore, the Malkapeta reservoir will provide a much-needed permanent solution to the longstanding irrigation challenges faced by farmers in the Vemulawada and Sircilla Assembly constituencies.

Around 60,000 acres of new ayacut will get irrigation water while 26,150 acres of existing ayacut will be stabilized with the project.

