Tribal killed in gun fire

A tribal was killed in gun battle during a drunken brawl in Alluri Sitarama Raju Manyam district on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

The incident occurred in Devapuram Kotturu of Paderu mandal in the district where two groups clashed after consuming liquor which led to even exchange of fire with country made pistols. The details of the incident are not yet known.