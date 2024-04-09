Tribals commence farm activities to mark Ugadi festival in Adilabad

He said that the festival was an important religious affair in Hindu religion and opined that one should celebrate it to carry forward traditions to future generations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:39 PM

Adilabad: Ugadi festival or Telugu New Year was celebrated on a colorful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday.

Local public representatives and religious organisations took part in the celebrations held to mark the festival in district centres. MLA Payal Shankar took part in the celebrations at Sri Rama Chandra Gopalakrishna Math in the district headquarters.

He then unveiled the calendar of New Year and conveyed greetings to the citizens. People from all walks of life dressed in their best thronged temples and performed special prayers, seeking good fortunes in Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial district centres.

Reading of Panchangam or Hindu almanac by priests and culture programmes were organized as part of the festivities. Religious organisations distributed Ugadi Pachadi to the public as well.

Meanwhile, aboriginal tribes commenced agriculture activities to mark Ugadi festival in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.

The tribals performed prayers to bullocks and farm equipment as a token of gratitude for helping them in agriculture.

They then tilled farm lands to begin the operations for the forthcoming Vanakalam season. They said that the festival was an auspicious occasion to start the farm activities.