Hyderabad braces for Ugadi celebrations: Markets abuzz with traditional

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Ugadi shopping at Ameerpet. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Markets in the city buzzed with excitement on Monday as the city geared up for the Ugadi festivities set to be celebrated on Tuesday. A flurry of activity was witnessed as residents thronged the rythu bazaars, bustling with the demand for mango leaves, neem flowers, fruits, sugarcane, and other traditional essentials used in preparing the auspicious Ugadi pachadi. This surge in demand resulted in crowded roads around these markets.

Simultaneously, the city’s temples underwent a festive makeover to welcome the Telugu New Year. These spiritual centers are all set for the traditional ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ scheduled for Tuesday morning.

During this sacred ceremony, priests and astrologers will give the gathering low-down about the potential fortunes and challenges that the forthcoming year may bring.

In another aspect of the preparations, local shops specializing in textiles and electronic goods rolled out enticing discounts, attracting a stream of customers eager to make Ugadi purchases.

Meanwhile, major thoroughfares and main roads experienced a dip in traffic as many individuals embarked on journeys to their hometowns or holiday getaways, taking advantage of the extended weekend.

Meanwhile, bus depots and railway stations witnessed a notable surge in footfall as holidaymakers embarked on their festive excursions.