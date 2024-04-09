| Ugadi Turns Tragic As Youngster Dies On Way To Get Mango Leaves

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 07:09 PM

Medak: The Ugadi festival turned tragic for a family as a youngster died in a road accident when he was going to get mango leaves from a nearby field at mango leaves village in Papannapet mandal on Tuesday.

Eruka Mahesh (21) of Narsingi died after his bike hit another two-wheeler from behind. Mahesh, who sustained serious head injuries, died on the spot.

The other biker survived with minor injuries. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Medak for postmortem.