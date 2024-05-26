Tribals suffering badly due to barbaric acts of Maoists: Kothagudem SP

Two adivasi women were severely injured in both legs due to traps set by Maoist militia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 10:06 PM

Maoists disrupted vehicular movements on a road between Pusaguppa and Unjupalli villages in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Two adivasi women were severely injured in both legs due to traps set by Maoist militia in the forests near Bhimaram on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders recently, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said here on Sunday.

The women, after facing a life-threatening condition, finally survived. Recently, three cows and two dogs belonging to tribal people died due to the booby traps set by the Maoists in the Pusuguppa forest area. The tribals living in the forest areas were in fear because of the booby traps and IEDs set up by Maoists, the SP said in a statement.

Similarly, on Saturday, trees were cut and thrown across the road between Pusaguppa and Unjupalli villages in Cherla mandal disrupting vehicular traffic and restricting movements of tribal people. People should realise that the actions of Maoists were only troubling adivasis but not helping them, Rohith Raju noted.

The Maoist leaders need to answer to the people for the problems caused by the Maoist party militia. For the development of the tribal areas and for the future of tribals, the Maoists have to quit the party and violent acts and surrender before the police to lead a normal life, he said.

The SP informed that since January this year, 15 Maoists, deputy commanders, three area committee members, five militia members and five militia members, had surrendered after they were attracted by ‘Operation Cheyutha’ of the district police.