Tricolour to be hoisted at all tourist spots across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism will hoist the national flag at all tourism destinations across the State as part of the Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu to be held from August 8 to 22.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud directed the department officials to organise special programmes to draw visitors at the tourist spots. He held a review meeting with tourism, sports and cultural department officials here on Monday to finalise the action plan for the celebrations. All the tourist spots, historic and heritage monuments across the State should be illuminated with attractive lighting, he said.

The Cultural Department will organise special programmes during the 15-day celebrations, as part of which dance, drama, music, art and Kavi Sammelan — depicting patriotism and national integration — should be conducted at Ravindra Bharathi, the Minister said.

The Sports Department was instructed to conduct sports events at the mandal-, district- and State-level to motivate youth to make a career in sports, he said.