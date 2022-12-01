| Trinamool Pms Visit To Morbi Cost Rs 30 Cr Against Compensation Of Rs 5 Cr To Victims

Trinamool: PM’s visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 cr against compensation of Rs 5 cr to victims

Saket Gokhale tweeted that an RTI response had revealed that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs.30 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:11 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi in Gujarat on October 30, after the bridge tragedy, is said to have incurred a bill of over Rs.30 crore. And this, according Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, was against the ex gratia given to the kin of the 135 victims, which was just about Rs.5 crore.

Sharing images of news clippings published in Gujarati media, Saket Gokhale tweeted that an RTI response had revealed that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs.30 crore.

”Of this, Rs.5.5 crore was purely for welcome, event management and photography. The 135 victims, who died got Rs.4 lakh ex-gratia each i.e. Rs.5 crore. Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people,” he tweeted.

RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost ₹30 cr. Of this, ₹ 5.5cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”. 135 victims who died got ₹4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. ₹5 cr. Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people. pic.twitter.com/b4YNi1uB9c — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 1, 2022

However, the Centre’s Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking wing, which tweets from the handle @PIBFactCheck, countered the charge and stated that the claim was fake, adding that there was no such RTI response.

“Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost Rs.30 crore. This claim is #Fake. No such RTI response has been given,” the PIB’s fact-checking wing tweeted.

Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr.#PIBFactCheck ▪️ This claim is #Fake. ▪️ No such RTI response has been given. pic.twitter.com/CEVgvWgGTv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2022