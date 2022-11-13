‘Trinayani’ preview: Nayani to discover a shocking truth about herself

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu’s highly rated serial, ‘Trinayani’, is all set to enthral its viewers with action-packed episodes. Starting November 14, ‘Trinayani’ is coming up with several twists and turns in store for the audience, which cannot be missed.

In the upcoming action-packed episodes of ‘Trinayani’, viewers will be taken on a crazy adventure as Nayani tries to retrieve the precious ‘nagamani’. Vishal notices something suspicious between Kasi and Vallabha and decides to find the truth behind the disappearance of the precious and powerful jewel.

In a surprising turn of events, the next few episodes will witness Nayani plan to perform Nagula Chavithi puja, while Sumana and her family will be seen attending it. In the meantime, Nayani gets worried about the ‘nagamani’ and embarks on a quest to find it, even going inside a dangerous snake’s den to find it. During her tumultuous journey, she discovers a shocking truth about herself that leaves her speechless.

Will Nayani get the ‘nagamani’? And what is the shocking truth that is all set to unravel in front of one and all? To know all this and more, tune into the special episodes of ‘Trinayani’ this week, aired every Monday to Saturday from 8.30 pm to 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.