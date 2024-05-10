Trio held with drugs in Hyderabad

Officials seized 11.34 grams of Cocaine and 3.66 grams of MDMA (Methylene-di-oxy-methamphetamine) drug, altogether worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force busted a drug racket and arrested three persons who were in possession of psychotropic substances at PVNR Marg on Friday.

The arrested persons were A.Sai Sharath (25) his brother A.Shravan (23) from Begumpet and Srivastav Rishab (27) from Yousufguda. Police said Sai Sharath and his brother Shravan who have been running an eatery at Banjara Hills in 2019, were addicted to drugs.

They often took drugs along with Rishab, who often came to their restaurant. Rishab was also an addict who was earlier booked in a drug case by the SR Nagar police. “The trio plotted to procure drugs and sell to their friends on higher rate and make easy money,” said a senior police official.

Sharath was to procure drugs, while Shravan was to collect the drug from courier office and Rishab was to sell the drug to customers.

Accordingly, Sharath who enquired about drug suppliers from his close contacts came into touch with a Mumbai-based drug peddler and started procuring Cocaine, MDMA and other substances through courier service.

One such consignment was received by Sharath at Begumpet on Friday morning. It was concealed in an envelope covered with blank pile of papers to appear like a document inside an envelope.

Sharath took the courier and went to PVNR Marg to be handed over to Rishab, who was waiting. Acting on a tip-off, the trio was nabbed one after the other and drugs seized from them.

The suspects along with the seized material were handed over to the Lake Police for further action.