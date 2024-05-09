Minor girl rescued from flesh trade

The incident came to light when the Task Force officials raided a house in Yousufguda and rescued two women and a minor girl from prostitution on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: A minor girl who was picked up from the streets in childhood and brought up by a woman, was allegedly forced into flesh trade by the same woman.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl, an orphan, was picked up from the streets at Rahmat Nagar by Maha Lakshmi, the organiser.

The latter took care of the child until she turned into a teenager and was threatened and forced into prostitution last year. She was being allegedly abused and assaulted when she refused to listen to Maha Lakshmi’s commands, the girl told the police.

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case and arrested Maha Lakshmi. The teen along with two women who were rescued was sent to the state-run rescue home.