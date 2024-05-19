280 quintals of PDS rice seized on TG-Karnataka border

They were identified as Kamalapathi Srinivas, a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh and Makavan Giridhar Bai, who were taking the rice from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 08:34 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A combined team of Task Force and Vigilance department officials have seized 280 Kgs of PDS rice at the Chiragpally checkpost on Telangana-Karnataka borders near Zaheerabad town on Sunday while it is being transported illegally.

The Police have arrested two persons while they were taking them in a lorry.

Also Read Cops nabs 4 over PDS rice smuggling

They were identified as Kamalapathi Srinivas, a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh and Makavan Giridhar Bai, who were taking the rice from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.