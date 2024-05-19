280 quintals of PDS rice seized on TG-Karnataka border

They were identified as Kamalapathi Srinivas, a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh and Makavan Giridhar Bai, who were taking the rice from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.
Sangareddy: A combined team of Task Force and Vigilance department officials have seized 280 Kgs of PDS rice at the Chiragpally checkpost on Telangana-Karnataka borders near Zaheerabad town on Sunday while it is being transported illegally.
The Police have arrested two persons while they were taking them in a lorry.
They were identified as Kamalapathi Srinivas, a rice trader from Andhra Pradesh and Makavan Giridhar Bai, who were taking the rice from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.