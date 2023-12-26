Triveni music festival to be held in Hyderabad; check here for details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Surmandal in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, and Canara Bank are organising, Triveni, a music and dance festival at Lalitakala Thoranam in Public Gardens, Hyderabad from January 5 to 7.

The three-day music festival will be held from 6.30 pm onwards on all three days. It will begin with Sitar and Santoor recital by young artists, Shruti Katkuri and Shreeja Katkuri accompanied by Vijay Kumar Panchal on Tabla. Following this, a Percussion melody will be performed by Ustad Taufiq Qureshi on Djembe, Pt Yogesh Samsi on Tabla, Vid Satish Patri on Mridungam, and Tanmay Decochoke on Harmonium.

Day two will have a vocal melody of Sniti Mishra accompanied by Ajeeth Pathak on Tabla and Rahul Deshpande on Harmonium. The performances on third day include Carnatic vocals by Master Adithya, a special child with a learning disability (Autism), Sarod recital by Pt Partho Sarothy Choudhary accompanied by Pt Yogesh Samsi on Tabla and a Kathank dance by PT. Rajendr Gangani accompanied by Pt Fateh Singh Gangani on Tabla, Shivkrishna Swaroop on Violin, and Samiullah Khan on Vocal.