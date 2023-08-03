Weekend Guide: Spend a memorable weekend with loved ones

Make this Friendship Day extra special by indulging in carefully curated events around the city, where you can cherish quality time with your close friends and loved ones in style.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Celebrate Friendship Day in style as you spend quality time with your close friends and loved ones at the carefully curated events happening in the city this weekend.

The Indie Hour Camp:

Explore the art of writing, composing, and performing your own original songs at this workshop conducted every Sunday across five weeks. The camp will teach you to understand the mood of the song, structure and fundamental songwriting, basics of music theory, composing the tune, and how to perform an original.

When: August 6 – September 3, 4-6 pm

Where: The NRB Den, Secunderabad

Registrations: https://linktr.ee/thenrbden

Pawga:

Spend a therapeutic day with the yoga sessions as your furry friends join you in what is called ‘Pawga’. The event is designed for beginners and one can adopt a pet at the end of the session.

When: August 5&6

Where: Oakwood Residence, Gachibowli

Registrations: https://msha.ke/pawgapetsyoga

Cymax 360° VR movie experience:

Step into a whole new dimension of entertainment as you explore the breathtaking landscapes and exhilarating adventures through virtual reality.

When: August 4- September 14, 11 am – 11 pm

Where: Cymax, VR Movie Theatre, Banjara Hills & NTR Marg

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Journal cover painting workshop:

Indulge in the captivating art of paint and create delightful journal artworks as you immerse yourself in the rhythmic melodies of live music.

When: August 5, 1 pm

Where: Xora, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Kya Bolte Hyderabad:

Join the open mic where there are no barriers around language, gender and age. The platform brings people together where everybody showcases their work with unwavering support from audiences.

When: August 5, 7 pm onwards

Where: Redbrick offices, Salarpura

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider