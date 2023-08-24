| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Music Laughter And Much More

Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Music, laughter, and much more

From soulful singing sessions to engaging workshops and side-splitting comedy shows, let’s take a sneak peek at the exciting lineup for the week ahead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: From soulful singing sessions to engaging workshops and side-splitting comedy shows, let’s take a sneak peek at the exciting lineup for the week ahead.

Micless with Merakee:

Join this one-of-a-kind gathering where you can sing along to Telugu songs with a hundred fellow participants. Bring your friends or connect with new acquaintances for a gratifying evening of music.

When: August 26, 5 pm onwards

Where: Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam, Sri Nagar Colony

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Bismil Ki Mehfil:

Step into the mystical world of Sufism at this enchanting event dedicated to celebrating the timeless beauty of Sufi music and poetry.

When: August 26, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Play ‘N’ Learn:

Make fun memories with your little ones, providing the ideal environment for learning through play. Swoosh into the Ball Pool, jump your heart out on the Trampoline, explore the Organic Seed Pit, and much more! The event is designed for kids under the age of seven.

When: August 25-31, 3-8 pm

Where: GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Menopause Workshop:

The Workshop aims to help women to handle the challenges of their menopausal challenges. Participants get to explore yoga postures, breath practices, diet, and meditation to manage anxiety, rage and depression during menopause.

When: August 27, 4 pm

Where: Aaromalé café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Children’s Theatre Workshop:

Renowned theatre Samahaara is hosting an engaging workshop panning eight weekends, catering to 8-13-year-olds. The fun workshop is designed to introduce participants to the art of acting, focusing on learning the basics of stage acting, movement, stage geography and improvisation.

When: August 26 – October 15

Where: Samahaara, Road No 11, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Stand-up and open-mic:

Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for laughter and entertainment lately with many open-mics and stand-up coming up on weekends. Here are a few you might choose to attend:

What: Death by Laughter ft. Vivek Muralidharan

When: August 26, 5 pm

Where: Mirai Bar&Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

What: Kya Bolte Hyderabad

When: August 26, 7 pm

Where: RedBrick Offices, HITEC City

What: Lite Teesko, A Telugu Stand-up

When: August 26, 9 pm

Where: The Hashtag Café, KBHB