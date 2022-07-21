TRS activists stage protest against GST on dairy products in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Members of TRS stage a protest against imposition of GST on dairy products in Nirmal on Thursday

Nirmal: Activists and leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged protests against imposition of GST on dairy products across Nirmal district, as per a call given by forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday.

The leaders said that the tax would cause financial burden on the common public and demanded it be rolled back. They carried cans of milk and placards opposing the GST. They raised slogans against the union government for levying the tax on the products.

They gathered at important junctions in mandal centres, towns and district headquarters. The leaders cautioned that TRS would continue its fight in support of citizens. They wanted the public to teach a lesson to the Centre by defeating the candidates of BJP in the coming polls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .