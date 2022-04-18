TRS expedites arrangements for the party plenary on April 27

Published Date - 10:23 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Massive arrangements are being made for the upcoming plenary session of TRS party at HICC on April 27 to celebrate the 21 years of the party formation. The party working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced formation of seven committees comprising the party functionaries to oversee arrangements.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the TRS working president reiterated that only the delegates will be allowed to participate in the plenary by invitation. He asked the remaining party cadre to celebrate the party formation day in every nook and corner of their respective towns and villages and hoist the party flag. The MLAs and the party district presidents were instructed to coordinate with the local leaders and ensure grand celebrations marking the 21st formation day of TRS.

The plenary will commence with the arrival of delegates at the venue at 10 am, followed by registration. At 11 am, TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the party flag to mark the 21st formation day to kickstart the plenary. He will also address the party cadre as well as the people of Telangana on the occasion. The meeting will conclude by 5 pm.

To ensure that all arrangements are made in a planned manner, seven committees for sending invitations and arrangements for delegates, decoration and arrangements at the venue, registration and volunteers management, parking, food, resolutions and media.

The local MLAs have been given the responsibility of decorating Hyderabad city. Earlier, he reviewed the arrangements for coordination with the officials of the GHMC, police and traffic among others to ensure that the citizens of Hyderabad do not face any inconvenience due to the event.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLAs and MLCs along with other TRS leaders from Hyderabad, participated in the review meeting.

