TRS govt to sanction old age pension to 57-year-old people soon: Errabelli

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said the State government will soon sanction Asara pensions to new applicants besides sanctioning old age pension to people who had attained 57 years.

Speaking to ZPTCs, MPTCs, MPPs, Sarpanches and others at a meeting at Palakurthy, he said that some applications of Aasara pensions were pending due to technical issues. “But, we will soon sanction the pensions to all the eligible persons in the State. The State government has also reduced the eligibility age to 57 years from 65 for old age pension,” he added.

“No other State in the country is implementing welfare schemes that are being implemented in Telangana. More than 600 schemes are being implemented in the State,” Rao said and suggested that all public representatives should take government schemes and policies to the people.

Errabelli Charitable Trust to provide coaching

Dayakar Rao said the Errabelli Charitable Trust being run by their family would conduct coaching camps for the benefit of the unemployed youth who are striving to crack government jobs. “Educated and jobless youth from Thorrur, Pedda Vangara, Rayaparthy, Kodakandla, Devaruppula and Palakruthy mandals will be provided the coaching for the competitive exams at Thorrur town for 60 days. Interested candidates can register their names on Jan 20 to 23 at the mandal TRS offices,” he said and added that they can get additional information on coaching classes by calling at 9550032354 (Rathod Bhaskar), 9948901947 (Poosa Madhu) and 8328335946 (Vinay).

“We are going to conduct these classes as the State government is gearing up to issue notifications to fill the vacant posts,” the Minister added.

