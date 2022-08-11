TRS hits back at Bandi’s Musi rejuvenation jibe by sending Gangajal to Modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Hitting back at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s criticism over River Musi rejuvenation, the ruling TRS party has sent a bottle of Gangajal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had promised conservation and cleansing of River Ganga under the ‘Namami Ganga’ programme.

Sharing a video, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation M Krishank on Friday tweeted “Shri Narendra Modiji, sending you Ganga Jal worth Rs.20,000 crore.” Krishank posted a video showing how sewerage canal is emptying sewage into river Ganga, despite the Prime Minister’s announcement that under Namami Ganga project, approvals for initiatives worth Rs.24,500 crore were given.

M Krishank further explains that in 2014 Prime Minister had announced that under Namami Ganga project, River Ganga conservation and cleansing project was targeted to be completed by 2021. “It is 2022 and River Ganga rejuvenation is not completed. The nation should know that Prime Minister had failed. Where were Rs.20,000 crore spent. Either that amount is wasted or it is not spent. Truth is out in the open,” Krishank said pointing to the drainage line.

He later sent a bottle of water from River Ganga to the Prime Minister’s office as a gift. The TRS party’s move comes in the wake of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s criticism on River Musi rejuvenation works.

Last week, during his Padayatra in Bhongir Parliamentary constituency, he had ridiculed the State Government’s assurances to cleanse the River Musi. He also said a bottle of water from the river would be sent to the Telangana Chief Minister’s office.