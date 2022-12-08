TRS is now officially BRS, ECI informs CM KCR of approval

The Election Commission of India on Thursday formally approved the change of name of the TRS to BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: It is official now. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi will from now be known officially as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday formally approved the change of name of the TRS to BRS. The Commission will issue necessary notification in this regard soon. It sent a letter to Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao informing him the same on Thursday.

Accordingly, Chandrashekhar Rao has directed party leaders to make arrangements for a ceremony at 1.20 pm on Friday, to formally change the party’s name. Necessary formalities to complete the transformation into the national party also will be conducted on the occasion.