TRS NRI wing extends support to Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:22 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala welcomed TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement of the party changing the party’s name into Bharat Rashtra Samithi and evolving into a national party. He emphasised the need for Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics.

In a statement, Mahesh stated that development of India in tune with the aspirations of its people, is possible only for Chandrashekhar Rao. He said Telangana model of development was need of the hour for the country and Chandrashekhar Rao will change the course of the nation’s development.

He reminded that the TRS President had united people of all ideologies – Left, Right and Central, for achieving Telangana State, and exuded confidence that the latter would repeat the feat by uniting the like-minded forces and driving away the BJP from the Centre.

He said TRS NRI wing units in 52 countries have extended their support to the Chief Minister on his decision to foray into national politics. “The country can develop only with a BJP-free India. We will unite NRIs across the world to take forward the BRS,” he stated.