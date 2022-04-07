TRS organises innovative protest on Paddy issue

Published: Updated On - 02:10 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

TRS workers sprinkling water on bull as part of dharna staged at karimnagar collectorate.

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists organised an innovative protest by pouring water on a buffalo, symbolising the insensitivity of the Center to the plight of farmers on the paddy issue, in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Since the central government was not responding to the state government’s repeated appeals and protests for procurement of paddy from Telangana in the Yasangi season, TRS workers led by BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar staged the innovative protest.

The way the buffalo remains unaffected to pouring of water on it, the centre was also remaining nonchalant to farmers plight and repeated protests and appeals by the state government, they alleged.

As part of a series of agitations in protest against the central government’s indifferent attitude in procurement of paddy from Telangana, TRS workers on Thursday staged dharna in front of the district collectorate office.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Cultural Council Chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, TRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.

