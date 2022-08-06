TRS party suspends Narasapur Chairman Murali Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

File Photo

Sangareddy: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party has suspended Senior TRS leader and Narsapur Municipal Chairman Murali Yadav from the party for talking against the party leadership. Yadav held a press conference in Sangareddy on Friday and accused the party leadership of denying opportunities to BCs. The TRS party has decided to suspend him party within 24 hours after his press conference.

Speaking to reporters in Medak on Saturday, MLA M Padmadevendar Reddy has announced the decision. The MLA said that party leadership had given enough opportunities to Murali Yadav and his wife Rajamani. She said that Murali Yadav was made TRS President of erstwhile Medak District. Reddy said that Rajamani was made as Chairperson of Zilla Parishad of old Medak District. Even now, the MLA said Yadav was enjoying the post of Municipal Chairman. She observed that Murali Yadav had not brought the issues to the notice of Finance Minister T Harish Rao or the party leadership.