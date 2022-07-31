TRS ready to face by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency: Karne Prabhakar

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS leader Karne Prabhakar on Sunday made it clear that the TRS was ready to face the by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, if Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy resigns to the legislative assembly.

Speaking at a media conference at Choutuppal, Prabhakar said that there was no truth in the allegation of Rajagopal Reddy that the State government has shown discrimination towards his Assembly segment in release of funds. All the Assembly constituencies were witnessing equal development irrespective of politics under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She strongly condemned the comments made by Rajagopal Reddy against the Chief Minister and TRS government, he added.

Referring to the comments made by Rajagopal Reddy that his constituency was not developed for being an MLA of opposition party, he questioned as to how can changing to an another opposition party BJP would help for development of Munugode assembly constituency. Rajagopal Reddy was trying to misguide the people of Munugode by taking up false propaganda against the state government, he added.

Exuding confidence that TRS would retain Munugode assembly constituency, if by-elections comes, he said that TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would stand in first in selecting the candidate of his party for by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency. He was also ready to contest in the by-elections, if the party leadership directed.