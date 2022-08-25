TRS slams BJP workers for unruly behaviour at Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The BJP received severe backlash from people of Telangana for the party workers’ unruly behaviour during the party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s meeting at Jangaon on Tuesday. The netizens slammed the BJP workers who attacked commuters including women passingby.

Sanjay staged a protest during his padayatra in Jangaon on Tuesday where he was arrested by the police. However, the BJP workers went berserk and attacked the passingby vehicles with sticks and stones. The vehicles carrying the travellers moved forward, but were attacked by the BJP activists, ignoring the age, gender and condition of the travellers.

At one place, elderly women travelling in a seven-seater auto-rickshaw could be seen pleading the protestors not to attack them, but the BJP workers continued to attack the auto-rickshaw with sticks.

As these videos went viral on the social media, the netizens slammed the unruly behaviour of the BJP activists. They said that the BJP was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the State to attain its political goals. They criticised the BJP leadership for spreading hatred which could corrupt the entire nation.

Since 5 pm on Wednesday, the hashtag #BJP_Goondas started trending on the Twitter with over 60,000 mentions and stood at top spot on Twitter. They questioned the attacks on common people by the BJP actisits in the name of bandh and termed it as inhumane. Further, they demanded to know what wrong did the commuters do that they were attacks. They felt that such goondaism should be opposed by all.

Responding to the same, TRS working president and IT Minister took to Twitter and expressed shock over the brutality of the BJP against the common people especially women. “I am shocked to hear about the brutality of @BJP4India’s ‘Goondas’, who resorted to attacking WOMEN and COMMON people in the Janagama district in the name of their flop Yatra. Shame on #BJP_Goondas, who are trying to disturb the harmony of the State for their political agenda, (sic)” he added.