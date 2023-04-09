| Try These Mango Nificent Recipes With A Plant Based Twist This Summer

Try these mango-nificent recipes with a plant-based twist this summer

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:27 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: As the mango season has arrived, we have got a few recipes for those following a plant-based diet.

This summer, Chef Varun Sharma, founder of Bodhi Trees and a consultant chef with Humane Society International/India has curated recipes that go beyond mango ice cream or other desserts, he experimented with the ingredient with a savoury and plant-based twist! Here are two of his recipes that you can try at home:

Mango Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

Puree of 2 large mangoes

1 small chopped onion

2 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 chopped green chillies

Method:|

In a blender add all the ingredients and blend until smooth, pour into a bowl and garnish with spring onions and mango cubes.

Mango Green Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Pulp of 1 large mango

6 dates

2 tablespoons flaxseed powder

1 inch ginger

Juice of 2 limes

2 cups of mixed greens

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1 cup ice cubes

Method:

In a blender and all the ingredients along with mixed greens, which include spinach, rocket leaves and radish leaves. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and pour into a bowl. Garnish with fresh mangoes, crunchy granola and mixed nuts and seeds.

