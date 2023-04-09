Sunday, Apr 9, 2023
Try these mango-nificent recipes with a plant-based twist this summer

Chef Varun Sharma, founder of Bodhi Trees and a consultant chef with Humane Society International/India has curated recipes that go beyond mango ice cream or other desserts, try it yourself

By Ruchi Rai Sohni
Published Date - 03:27 PM, Sun - 9 April 23
Hyderabad: As the mango season has arrived, we have got a few recipes for those following a plant-based diet.

This summer, Chef Varun Sharma, founder of Bodhi Trees and a consultant chef with Humane Society International/India has curated recipes that go beyond mango ice cream or other desserts, he experimented with the ingredient with a savoury and plant-based twist! Here are two of his recipes that you can try at home:

Chef Varun Sharma

Mango Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

Puree of 2 large mangoes
1 small chopped onion
2 teaspoon ginger paste
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 chopped green chillies

Method:|

In a blender add all the ingredients and blend until smooth, pour into a bowl and garnish with spring onions and mango cubes.

Mango Green Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Pulp of 1 large mango
6 dates
2 tablespoons flaxseed powder
1 inch ginger
Juice of 2 limes
2 cups of mixed greens
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
1 cup ice cubes

Method:

In a blender and all the ingredients along with mixed greens, which include spinach, rocket leaves and radish leaves. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and pour into a bowl. Garnish with fresh mangoes, crunchy granola and mixed nuts and seeds.

