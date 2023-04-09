Try these mango-nificent recipes with a plant-based twist this summer

Chef Varun Sharma, founder of Bodhi Trees and a consultant chef with Humane Society International/India has curated recipes that go beyond mango ice cream or other desserts, try it yourself
Hyderabad: As the mango season has arrived, we have got a few recipes for those following a plant-based diet.
This summer, Chef Varun Sharma, founder of Bodhi Trees and a consultant chef with Humane Society International/India has curated recipes that go beyond mango ice cream or other desserts, he experimented with the ingredient with a savoury and plant-based twist! Here are two of his recipes that you can try at home:
Mango Ginger Soup
Ingredients:
Puree of 2 large mangoes
1 small chopped onion
2 teaspoon ginger paste
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 chopped green chillies
Method:|
In a blender add all the ingredients and blend until smooth, pour into a bowl and garnish with spring onions and mango cubes.
Mango Green Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
Pulp of 1 large mango
6 dates
2 tablespoons flaxseed powder
1 inch ginger
Juice of 2 limes
2 cups of mixed greens
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
1 cup ice cubes
Method:
In a blender and all the ingredients along with mixed greens, which include spinach, rocket leaves and radish leaves. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and pour into a bowl. Garnish with fresh mangoes, crunchy granola and mixed nuts and seeds.