TS Badminton Championship: 144 players to participate in qualifying matches

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Warangal: Warangal District Badminton Association is hosting the “Yonex Sunrise 8th Telangana State (U/15, Boys & Girls) Badminton Championship from Wednesday to 29 October, President and Secretary Dr S Ramesh Kumar and Dr P Ramesh Reddy said. Qualifying matches started at the venues (Warangal Club and GWMC) and around 144 players are participating in qualifying matches from the State.

Events are being organised for Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles and Mixed Doubles. About 28 players have been qualified for main draw matches to be held from October 27 to 29 and main draw matches will happen at “Warangal Club” at Subedari in Hanamkonda.

