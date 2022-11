TS BIE issues pass certificates of Intermediate students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Candidates who passed the inter exams can collect the certificates from their colleges. Candidates who passed the inter exams can collect the certificates from their colleges.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) said it has sent intermediate pass certificates of students pertaining to Intermediate Public Exams May 2022 and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams August 2022 to their respective junior colleges.

Candidates who passed the inter exams can collect the certificates from their colleges.