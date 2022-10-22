Telangana: Inter exams for vocational courses to cover 100 per cent syllabus

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)- 2023 and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams, 2023, for all 22 vocational courses will cover 100 per cent syllabus for both theory and practical papers. Students have been advised to go through the modern question paper pattern given at the end of the textbooks.

During the last two academic years, the TS BIE had reduced the syllabus of intermediate regular and vocational courses by 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were also given ample choices among the questions in the intermediate public exams.