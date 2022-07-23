Telangana: Inter practicals from July 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Practical examinations as part of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 will be conducted from July 26 to 30 at district headquarters.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Saturday said students can collect hall tickets from the principal of their college concerned.

Further, students can also download the hall tickets from the TS BIE website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ from Sunday and signature of the principal was not mandatory on the hall ticket, it added.