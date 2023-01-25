TS BIE to implement digital evaluation system for Inter answer scripts

Move aimed at making the process seamless and error-free

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: In a move to make the process of answer scripts evaluation seamless and free of errors, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has decided to implement the onscreen digital evaluation system for the Intermediate Public Examinations starting this March.

To begin with, around 35 lakh answer scripts of the languages, humanities and vocational subjects of both first and second year of IPE March 2023 will be digitally evaluated on the computer screen. It will be extended to science subjects in the next two academic years on the basis of the success of languages and humanities subjects.

For the IPE 2024, the Board has planned to extend the digital evaluation to 50 per cent of the science subjects taking the total answer scripts to be evaluated to around 45 lakh. In the IPE scheduled for March 2025, the Board is mulling implementing digital evaluation for all languages, humanities, science, and vocational subjects for both first and second years students that have around 55 lakh answer scripts.

“The onscreen digital evaluation system will increase the accuracy of the evaluation. We have decided to implement it for languages and arts subjects to begin with from this year,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

The onscreen evaluation system requires scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password which will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Evaluation can be done at the camps as decided by the Board authorities and at the place of choice of evaluators, including at their homes or colleges. The Board will randomly allocate answer scripts leaving no scope for some corporate and private junior colleges to influence the evaluators.

“This system will help the Board to reduce the cost for evaluation of answer scripts by doing away with the TA and DA to evaluators as is done in the manual evaluation. The SBTET, BRAOU, and Osmania University are successfully implementing this system for past few years,” an official explained.

Presently, upon completion of the exams, the Board constitutes evaluation camps across the different districts where the answer scripts are transported for manual evaluation.