TS committed to welfare of disabled: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the State government was committed to the welfare of differently abled persons.
Speaking after distributing 30 battery operated tricycles, each worth Rs.42,000, to differently abled people here on Saturday, Kamalakar said Telangana is the only State which was providing Rs.4,000 as pension to differently abled persons and assured more benefits to them in the future.
Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector Dr B Gopi and others participated in the programme.