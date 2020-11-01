TS CPGET 2020: OU to conduct various PG entrance tests from Nov 6

This year, 82,302 candidates have registered for the CPGET in various subjects

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is all set to commence from November 6. The Osmania University which is conducting the entrance tests in 51 subjects has scheduled the examinations from November 6 to 17. The entrance tests will be held in three sessions i.e. from 9.30 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6 pm at 30 centres across the State.

This year, 82,302 candidates have registered for the CPGET in various subjects. In comparison with last year, the number of applications has come down by 9,295. Last year, the number of applications stood at 91,594. Except in a few courses, the number of applications has dropped. For an instance, 8,491 applications were received for the MCom now as against 10,632 in 2019. Likewise, in MSc Mathematics 6,895 candidates applied this year while there were 7,940 applicants last year. There are no entrance examinations for MA Kannada, Marathi, and Persian this time.

“This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic we received 665 applications from other States as against 5,000 every year,” CPGET convener Prof. N Kishan said. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 is November 2 and hall tickets will be made available for download on the website http://tscpget.com/.

The minimum cut-off marks in the entrance test for OC/BC category candidates to become eligible to seek admission into any course is 25 per cent. However, there is no minimum cut-off mark for SC/ST category candidates.

The admissions to various courses are done on the basis of the ranks secured by the candidates in the entrance test through the process of web-based counselling. The candidates seeking admissions have to attend certificate verification in person at the designated centres besides eligible candidates have to exercise web options and based on these options, the provisional seat allotment will be done through the web counselling.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom etc), PG Diploma courses and five-year integrated programmes (MA, MSc, and MBA) offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana universities and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2020-21.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .