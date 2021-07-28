TS DOST: Last date for registration July 28

So far, 1,98,339 students registered for admissions and 1,69,167 have exercised their web options till the last count on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The last date for registration and exercise of web options for first phase admissions into undergraduate courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2021 is July 28 (Wednesday). So far, 1,98,339 students registered for admissions and 1,69,167 have exercised their web options till the last count on Tuesday. A total of 1,81,019 candidates submitted their applications. The seat allotment for candidates who participated in the first admissions will be released on August 4. Students who get allotment must self-report online between August 5 and 9.

