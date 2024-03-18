TSDCA and police bust illegally diverted narcotic and psychotropic drugs

The narcotic and psychotropic drugs were illegally being diverted by Dr. G. Madanmohan, ENT Surgeon at Manasa ENT Hospital in Jagtial and sent to Hyderabad through courier/parcel, thereby supplying them to a drug addict in Sainikpuri.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 02:28 PM

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has collaborated with multiple police departments to seize substantial stocks of illegally diverted narcotic and psychotropic drugs (i.e. medicines meant for anaesthesia purpose), which were being diverted from a hospital in Jagtial and supplied to a drug addict in Sainikpuri, Hyderabad.

At the house of the drug addict located in Sri Saibaba Officers Colony, Sainikpuri, the TSDCA drug inspectors detected and seized huge stocks of narcotic drugs, including ‘VERMOR-15’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 10 mg/ml), ‘Rumorf’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 15 mg/ml) ‘VERMOR-10’ (Morphine Sulphate Injection IP 10 mg/ml), Rumorf-CR-30 Tablets (Morphine Sulphate Controlled Release Tablets), and Psychotropic drugs Ozatcel 30 (Pentazocine Injection), ‘Mezolam’ (Midazolam Injection IP 10 mg), ‘LORI’ (Diazepam Injection 5 mg/ml), ‘Librax’ Tablets (Chlordiazepoxide & Clinidium Bromide Tablets), Bupregesic Injections (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Injection), and Buprigesic Patch (Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch) at the house of a drug addict.

The abuse of narcotic drugs poses significant health risks, impacting individuals physically, mentally, and emotionally. Addiction is a prevalent consequence, characterized by a compulsive need to seek and use drugs despite adverse effects. Overdose, a potentially fatal outcome, occurs when the body is overwhelmed by the quantity of drugs consumed, leading to life-threatening consequences. Morphine injection addiction is highly dangerous, leading to physical dependence, tolerance, slow breathing, respiratory depression, severe drowsiness. Morphine injection addiction carries a high risk of coma and death due to respiratory depression and overdose, the DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy on Monday said.

The raids were carried out by TSDCA in collaboration with TSNAB (Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau), Prohibition & Excise Department, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, Kushaiguda Police, and Jagtial District Police.